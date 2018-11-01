A PDF version of our Schedule of Events is available below. Physical copies of the Schedule of Events will be available on Picnic Day.
- California Caprines!: cancelled
- Introduction to the dairy facility: cancelled
- Sound Lab Experience: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM (new time)
- Explore the Tree of Life: 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM (new time)
- Matthew Vallero Performance: Grace Notes Harmony (new name)
- There are 4 showtimes: 10:00AM, 11:30AM, 1:00PM, and 2:30PM.
- For the two morning times, ticket distribution will take place at 9:00AM in the Rock Hall lobby.
- For the two afternoon times, ticket distribution will be at 11:45AM, also in the Rock Hall Lobby.
- The tickets are free, but are on a first-come-first-serve basis, so you might want to get there a little early to get tickets!